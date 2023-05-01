Multi Pack Foods and Deli in Chilliwack Celebrates 25 Years (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – On the corner of Victoria and Nowell stands a delicious landmark.

Multipack Foods and Deli.

Astrid and Michael Wettig are a fixture in the neighbourhood.

Multipack turned 25 just before Valentines Day.

FULL DISCLOSURE as FVN is right next door, so this will be biased reporting (as we stuff our faces).

On May 1, FVN took a few shots with Owner Michael Wettig and the new artwork that shows off the history of Multi Pack. ( they also resurfaced the parking lot..a few pot holes had to be dealt with) Yes, that’s Michael now and at age 2.

From their Instagram, Multi Pack thanks their patrons, customers, clients and suppliers: As we start to settle into 2023, we here at Multi Pack Deli want to thank all our customers, retail, wholesale, our social media followers, and dedicated lunch customers. As some of you may know we will be celebrating 25 years this year. And to kick off we wanted to share with you a few Throwback photos of when we opened up in Feb of 1998. Keep an eye out for more photos this year and customer appreciation specials. Again a heartfelt thank you and a very happy new year from all of us at Multipack Deli.

FVN spoke with Astrid Wettig: