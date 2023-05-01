“I Got Shaky”: Aldergrove Resident Scores $300K Scratch & Win Prize

Aldergrove/Langley – A spur-of-the-moment decision to purchase a Prestige Scratch & Win ticket is one that David Albrecht is glad he made after discovering his stunning $300,000 win.

The Aldergrove resident was on his way to work when he found out the good news and was immediately in disbelief.

“I thought, ‘This can’t be real,’” he recalled. “Once I scanned it on my phone [the Lotto! App] it felt more real and I got shaky.”

The first person to find out about his windfall was his father.

“I called him and he thought I was joking and didn’t believe me. He drove from out of town and once he arrived he realized it was real!”

Albrecht said this win will “kick start” various opportunities for him and he plans to invest the majority of his prize.

The ticket was purchased from the Highway Town Pantry & Triple O’s on 72 Avenue in Langley.