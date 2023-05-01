Fraser Valley Conservancy Nature Stewardship School: Stewardship 101 – Agassiz – Tuesday May 23

Agassiz –Fraser Valley Conservancy is hosting Nature Stewardship School: Stewardship 101.

This will be Tuesday May 23 at The Agassiz Friendship House, 7272 Morrow Road.

What to bring: All the nature-based questions you can think of and your appetite – Free Pizza !

This workshop will walk you through the basics of how to effectively steward the natural world that surrounds you. We will discuss what exactly is “stewardship”, what elements make a healthy habitat for local wildlife, and practical strategies on how you can engage in stewardship right outside your front door!

This Nature Stewardship School is taught by Aleesha Switzer, project biologist at the Fraser Valley Conservancy, and Tamsin Baker, stewardship coordinator at the Fraser Valley Conservancy.

This is also the second official session of our Agassiz Habitat Healers Team, a local community stewardship team dedicated to learning about and caring for green spaces in Agassiz.

Schedule of Events:

6:00 – 6:30: Doors open and pizza is served!

6:30 – 8:30: Nature Stewardship School Workshop