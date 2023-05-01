Chilliwack Weather – April 2023 Was Drier Than Usual

Chilliwack – According to Roger Pannett, Volunteer Weather Observer for Environment Canada at Chilliwack, April 2023 was drier than normal and that has him concerned for wildfires and what could happen this summer with a potential El Nino.

It was the 4th consecutive April (a trend not seen since the springs of 1975 to 1979) and the 10th consecutive month with total precipitation below normal.

The 2023 precipitation total to date is 405.4 mm on 69 days compared to the average of 760.8 mm on 68 days.

At months end, as reported on the BC Wildfire Service web site/app, it was disturbing to see 45 active fires in BC, 22 in the last 2 days, 97 fires to date in 2023 with 48 in the last 7 days. All human ignited.

The month started with a closure of the Coquihalla highway, triggered by a Winter storm warning with a heavy mountain snowfall. Until near to months

end, re-occurring upper level troughs of low pressure in a north westerly air flow contributed to cool, showery conditions. (For the second consecutive April mean temperatures were slightly below normal. A trend not seen since spring 2001 & 2002 and a symptom of a decaying La Nina.) Atmospheric instability also resulted in 2 days with hail.

On April 12 a brief transient ridge of high pressure produced a clear overnight sky with temperatures dipping to – 0.1 °C , the last frost of the season.

( Average date of last frost in Chilliwack is on April 6 .)

OPINION

To reduce the risk of additional human caused wildfires with their environmental & economic destruction, plus consequent toxic & unhealthy smoke, it is vital officials initiate and enforce the following mandate:-

Whenever a High or Extreme Fire Danger Rating is issued and remains in effect, at any or all Six Provincial Regional Fire Centre regions, automatically campfires be banned/prohibited.

(Noting recent human caused fires in areas classified with a Moderate Fire Danger Rating, ideally campfires should be also be banned/prohibited at Moderate in addition to High & Extreme Fire Danger Ratings.)

It must be remembered even with the many automated weather stations throughout BC, because of varying terrain, the Province has numerous micro-climates. Unknown very dry areas where wildfires can thus easily ignite! Hence, as noted above, the increased need for enhanced campfire bans/prohibitions.