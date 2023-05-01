Chilliwack MLA on Provincial Supports for Sustainable, Accessible Taxi Services

Victoria/Fraser Valley – Since its launch in January 2023, the Province has provided $2.6 million in grants to 51 taxi companies through its Passenger Transportation Accessibility Program Maintenance Rebate. The funding is helping reduce the financial effects of necessary maintenance work on nearly 400 wheelchair-accessible taxis.

The Passenger Transportation Accessibility Program Maintenance Rebate provides funding to companies to support the maintenance of their wheelchair-accessible vehicle fleet.

A sample of the funding:

Abbotsford Taxi Ltd. – $38,293.26

Chilliwack Taxi Ltd. – $62,767.91

Mission Taxi (1980) Ltd. – $11,791.96

The 2022-23 grant program supports all 51 companies that applied, representing nearly 400 vehicles. Grants are awarded based on maintenance work already completed and wheelchair-accessible vehicle fleet size. All eligible amounts that were requested were awarded.

“These rebates are clearing the financial barriers that have created a real challenge to expand access for people with disabilities,” said Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter, Minister of State for Infrastructure and Transit. “Thanks to the Passenger Transportation Accessibility Program, more people will have reliable transportation to work, to see family and friends, and to get around their communities.”

During the next two years, the ministry will launch additional funding streams that will focus on reducing the cost of operating, purchasing and converting wheelchair-accessible taxis, and providing drivers with training to better support the passengers who rely on them. The funding will help the taxi industry ensure that more wheelchair-accessible taxis are available to meet the needs of British Columbians.