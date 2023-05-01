Chilliwack Council Meeting for Tuesday May 2 – Money for Rotary Xmas Parade, Parking Planned for Properties on Victoria between Young and Nowell

Chilliwack — The first Chilliwack Council meeting in May will focus on Chirstmas and Parking among other items on the agenda (Which can be found here).

Pat Clark, Board President and Shawna Dwyer, Executive Director, Chilliwack Museum and Historical Society, are in attendance to provide Council with a presentation on the Chilliwack Museum and Historical Society.

Recommendation that Council authorize Staff to coordinate and fund the traffic control requirements in the amount of $24,000.00 for the 2023 City of Chilliwack Rotary Christmas Parade; and further, that the City extend the agreement with the Rotary Club of Chilliwack, the After-Hours Rotary Club and the Chilliwack Fraser Rotary Club to host the parade for the years 2023 to 2025, respectively.

With the evening Public hearings: “Official Community Plan Bylaw Amendment Bylaw 2023, No. 5296” and “Zoning Bylaw Amendment Bylaw 2023, No. 5297” (46017 and 46029 Victoria Avenue and 9384 Young Road)