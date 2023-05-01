Chilliwack City-Wide Garage Sale – Saturday May 6

Chilliwack – Spring cleaning with a community feel.

The Chilliwack City-Wide Garage Sale is Saturday May 6.

This is unique opportunity for residents to promote the reuse of materials. There are two City-Wide Garage Sales held each year, one in the spring and one in the fall.

The City provides free advertising for garage sale participants through the city website, social media and the local newspaper (Black Press).

NOTE – Registration is closed

The City-Wide Garage Sale is taking place on Saturday, May 6th from 8:30am to 1:30pm.