Barn Fire at Neufeld Farms in Abbotsford

Abbotsford – Flames and smoke can be seen from Highway 1 where it appears a barn is on fire at Neufeld Farms (King Road and Clearbrook Road)

More info to come.

Photos from Tara Lee MacLeod Facebook:

Neufeld Farms Fire May 1 2023 Tara Lee MacLeod/Facebook
Neufeld Farms Fire May 1 2023 Tara Lee MacLeod/Facebook

604 392 5834

