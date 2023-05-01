Skip to content

All Star Wrestling in Abbotsford – Saturday June 3

Abbotsford – All Star Wrestling presents Old School Wrestling to new school fans.

Pro Wrestling returns to action in Abbotsford, Saturday June 3rd Abbotsford Arts Centre.

This is a family friendly event with free parking.

