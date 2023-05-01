Abbotsford Police Investigating Stabbing at Matsqui Institution – Four Inmates Treated

Abbotsford – On Saturday night (April 29th) , Abbotsford Police responded to a report of a stabbing that had occurred at the Matsqui Institution located in the 33000 block of King Rd

Upon arrival, BC Ambulance Service, with the assistance of the Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service, treated four inmates who were subsequently transported to hospital, appearing to suffer from serious but not life-threatening injuries at the time.

The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation with the assistance of Patrol Officers and the Forensic Identification Section.

Investigators are in the preliminary stages of this investigation; however, early indications suggest that this incident is isolated to the prison, and the public is not at risk.

AbbyPD File 2023-19111