New Provincial Program to Revitalize Hazelnut, Grape, Berry and Tree-Fruit Production

Fraser Valley – A new program will revitalize hazelnut, grape, berry and tree-fruit production and increase the competitiveness and resiliency of B.C. farm businesses while supporting food security.

“The Perennial Crop Renewal Program is about renewal and ensuring our farmers are profitable and have sustainable production in the long run,” said Pam Alexis, Minister of Agriculture and Food. “Our producers have faced recent challenges, such as extreme weather and disease, and by supporting them so they can plant more resilient, climate-friendly crops, we will improve their bottom line and strengthen both the food economy and food security in B.C.”

The Perennial Crop Renewal Program will provide as much as $15 million to support multiple sectors with potential agronomic and market opportunities. Funding will help farmers adapt to environmental and market conditions by supporting the removal, diversification or planting of perennial crops, ensuring British Columbians enjoy local produce for years to come.

The amount of funding and project goals will vary by sector. Examples of crops eligible for the program include apples, cherries, grapes, raspberries, blueberries and hazelnuts.

The Perennial Crop Renewal Program will replace individual programs, such as the raspberry replant program and hazelnut renewal program, previously funded by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food.

The Perennial Crop Renewal Program is a cost-shared program with three streams: sector development projects – 100% of costs for perennial food crop industry associations/sector stakeholder groups removal projects – a flat per-acre rate that is expected to cover 100% of costs for perennial food crop food producers farming in B.C. planting projects – 75% of nursery plant and crop support system costs for perennial food crop producers farming in B.C.

The $1-million tree-fruit market-development strategy supports one of the key recommendations in the Province’s B.C. Tree Fruit Stabilization Plan.

Applications and more details for the Perennial Crop Renewal Program are available online: www.iafb.ca/pcrp