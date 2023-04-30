Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation – Smile Cookie Week May 1-7

Chilliwack-Hope – Smile Cookie Week is almost here, with the annual campaign taking place from – May 1 – 7. During this week, Tim Hortons chocolate chunk cookies will transform into something incredibly special: Smile Cookies – hand-decorated treats that raise money for local charities across the country.

Once again, Tim Horton owners have chosen to support Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) and heath care in Chilliwack and Hope. Over the past three years, cookie craving residents and local Tim Horton restaurant owners have raised over $59,279 for local the hospitals.

From May 1 – 7, the iconic chocolate chunk cookies topped with pink and blue icing smile will be available at every Tim Hortons restaurant across Chilliwack and Hope for $1.50 each with proceeds from each cookie to support our hospitals.

“We are ecstatic that the local Tim Hortons owners have again chosen to support the hospitals in Chilliwack and Hope,” explained Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation Executive Director, Liz Harris. “The response from the community over the last two years has been outstanding and we hope to help increase this year’s campaign.”

Funds raised this year will go to support the greatest equipment needs in our hospitals. FVHCF is working to create a child friendly space with pediatric murals in the Emergency Department at Chilliwack General Hospital and a Medication Dispensing Unit for Fraser Canyon Hospital.

You can pre-order your cookies by the box with details at fvhcf.ca/events.

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health. FVHCF serves the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.