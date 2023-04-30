For Sale – Artwork Created by the Chilliwack Cultural Centre’s Art Students

Chilliwack – With an incredibly diverse selection of classes and open studios, the Chilliwack Cultural Centre has become a popular place for aspiring artists to explore their creativity! The student artwork sale returns May 5-7, showcasing the extraordinary pieces that the artists produce in The Centre’s art classes and open studios in Art from the Heart!

Not only will fantastic pieces be on display, but they will also be up for sale to the public, creating an incredible exhibit and a source of stunning new one-of-a-kind art pieces to give as gifts or decorate your own home.

The student art sale is the perfect place to find those unique art pieces for yourself or give them as a gift. Every item for sale is a unique piece, showcasing the wondrous results of the many programs happening at The Centre, and you will also be supporting aspiring local artists!

This exhibit is also the perfect opportunity to come and see some of the amazing art class opportunities available at The Centre. From glass bead making to pottery, and painting to photography, the wide range makes for an exciting selection of items on display. Even if you are not in search of a memorable piece of art or gift, the Art from the Heart sale is a great chance to take inspiration and see what kind of artistic opportunities you can experience.

The Art from the Heart Student Art Sale is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on May 5 from 5:00 to 9:00 pm, May 6 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, and May 7 from 12:00 to 5:00 pm.