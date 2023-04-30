Chilliwack (Bill Westmacott Fivefold Financial) – BUSINESS OPINION – Bill’s Blog – What is a PPP (Personal Pension Plan)? Ideal for Incorporated Business.

Have you ever wondered why government workers and politicians have these fabulous pensions while business owners and professionals only have an RRSP option? The founder of Integris Pension Management and the PPP, Jean Pierre (Laporte), pondered the same question over thirteen years ago but developed the solution as one of Canada’s top pension lawyers.

JP as a pension lawyer, had no pension plan, and he felt that was not right, so he changed that for all incorporated business owners and professionals in Canada.

JP is a pension lawyer who has worked with some of the largest law firms in Canada. JP and his team built the PPP® to create the most advanced pension structure for incorporated business owners, professions, and franchise owners, which has significant benefits over RRSPs and IPPs. The plan has over an 11-year track record in Canada, and the CRA approved the PPP as a legal and viable pension structure.

JP and his team have helped set up and steward the PPP® for hundreds of business owners who want to build a significant pension for their later years.

I have a referral agreement with Integris Pension Management, and I would be happy to discuss if this might be a good fit for you and all the benefits of setting up a PPP for your future. I will send you a two-page report explaining seven of the PPPs’ incredible benefits if you contact me.

If you would like a more detailed illustration, I can have the INTEGRIS team create one for you and your accountant that will be more accurate to your situation.

One final important point, I have partnered on a referral agreement with Accilent Capital Management Inc., and Mark Taucar (CFA) would actively manage your pension as a top-notch discretionary portfolio manager with an excellent track record of over 23 years. Mark and his team would actively manage the portfolio, using sophisticated tools, expertise, and hedging strategies to manage risk.

Here are some significant benefits for you to consider:

First, it offers creditor protection via pension legislation.

Second, it offers bankruptcy protection under the BIA.

Third, it offers the ability to ‘buy the dip’ with tax-assisted special payments and go bargain hunting.

In the worst-case scenario of death, the PPP can bypass the deemed disposition and give the PPP to the surviving kids employed in the family business instead of the CRA.

All the best in 2023,

Bill Westmacott, Financial Educator and Life Insurance Broker