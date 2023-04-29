TMX Construction Updates – April 28, 2023

Fraser Valley – This is the Trans Mountain construction update for April 28. There are a number of project sites that are now effecting traffic patterns. Expect delays.

Trenchless construction will be used to cross under South Parallel Road and the Trans Canada Highway near Abbotsford. To complete this crossing, a section of South Parallel Road will be temporarily closed and traffic will be detoured to McDermott Road. There will be temporary Trans Canada Highway traffic impacts between Exits 99 and 104, including speed reductions and intermittent eastbound and westbound single lane closures. Please follow the direction of the signage and onsite traffic control personnel.

A portion of Old Yale Wagon Trail in Chilliwack will be temporarily closed during pipeline construction. Access to Old Yale Wagon Trail from Majuba Hill Road will be maintained and the Duck Loop Trail connector will remain open. Please follow the direction of signage posted at major trail entrances and instructions from onsite personnel.

To ensure the timely completion of pipeline construction in Bridal Falls east of the Bridal Falls Golf Club and Cheam Road, work will take place 24 hours per day seven days per week until construction is complete. During this time, there may be increased traffic, temporary parking restrictions, single-lane alternating traffic, noise, directed lighting and dust. All existing mitigation measures, including traffic management, will remain in place.

The Vedder South Dyke Trail will be temporarily closed during pipeline construction. Intermittent stoppages and short delays may occur along the pipeline right-of-way at the Bergman Road Trail entrance, Kingfisher Trailhead, and Browne Road Trail entrance and parking lot. These trails and parking lots will remain open. Please follow the direction of signage posted at major trail entrances and instructions of onsite personnel.