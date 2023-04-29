RCMP Musical Ride to Celebrate Chilliwack’s 150th at the Chilliwack Fair

Chilliwack – Now this is the way to celebrate Chilliwacks’s 150th anniversary.

With a little pomp and ceremony.

The RCMP Musical Ride recognizing 150 Years is coming to Chilliwack Heritage Park on Thursday June 29th with two shows, 3pm and 7pm.

The RCMP Musical Ride only comes to BC once every four years, so this is a rare and special occasion to host right here in Chilliwack.

A symbol of tradition, honour, and pride, the Musical Ride is a Canadian icon recognized at home and abroad. The Musical Ride supports front-line police operations by building positive relationships, supporting recruiting efforts and promoting the RCMP’s image in communities in Canada and around the world. The troop of up to 32 riders, who are all police officers, and their horses perform intricate formations and drills set to music, lasting about 30 minutes. These movements demand the utmost control, timing, and coordination.

Tickets go on sale the first week of May, and limited seats available for each show and will be found here www.chilliwackfair.com/musicalride.