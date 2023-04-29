Mission Arts Council and Folk Festival Receiving Provincial Funds

Mission – MLAs Pam Alexis and Bob D’Eith say that provincial funding for arts organizations and people working in the arts will help the local sector continue to recover from the economic impacts of the pandemic.

“The importance of the arts here in Mission cannot be overstated. These organizations give back in so many ways, for example, the Mission Folk Music Festival will purchase new tents that will be available for other community events through their gear loan program!” said Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission.

In Mission the following projects are receiving funding, for a total of over $148,000:

Mission Arts Council $58,159

Mission Folk Music Festival Society $47,475

Mission Arts Council $15,000 for the purchase of a new digital kiln and electrical upgrade for installation.

Mission Folk Music Festival Society $28,035 for the purchase of canopy tents for festival and event use as well as for community use through our gear loan program.

“As Parliamentary Secretary for Arts and Film, I’m thrilled to see more support going to our amazing arts community in B.C. Arts councils and non-profits produce many of our favourite local events, nurturing local artists and feeding our creative souls,” said Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission.