Chilliwack RCMP Need Help ID’ing February Gas Station Robbery Suspect

Chilliwack – RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man who allegedly robbed a gas station.

On February 23, Chilliwack RCMP received a report of a robbery at a gas station in the 45000 block of Yale Road. It was reported that the man threatened the clerk with a suspected firearm and demanded money.

Chilliwack RCMP, including the Integrated Police Dog Service, arrived on scene within minutes; however, the suspect had fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash. Fortunately, no one was physically injured in the store.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, tall with a thin build. At the time of the robbery he was wearing camo pants, a black hoodie, black shoes, and a black mask.

This robbery remains actively investigated by the Chilliwack RCMP General Investigative Services Team (Chilliwack RCMP 2023-7250). Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).