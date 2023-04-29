BC Wildfire Working Blaze on Snake Road, North of Merritt

Merritt – The tinder dry conditions and the heat are now the perfect mix for wildfires.

As of 5:30PM Saturday afternoon – the BC Wildfire Service is responding to the Snake Road wildfire (K60127), located approximately five kilometres northwest of the City of Merritt.

The fire is currently estimated at 20 hectares in size, and fire growth is being influenced by on site winds.

BC Wildfire personnel are on site along with the Lower Nicola Fire Department, Merritt Fire Rescue Department and one piece of heavy equipment.

Airtankers are also on site providing additional support to ground personnel, and additional aerial support is en route.

Highway 97C is currently closed between Logan Lake and the junction of Highway 8. Smoke is highly visible to Highway 8 and surrounding communities. Please check https://www.drivebc.ca/ for updates on road closures and conditions.

BC Wildfire/Facebook/Merritt Apr 29, 2023 – Snake Road wildfire