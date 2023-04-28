chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: April 27, 2023 : Interview: Kate Healy Execiutive Director, Chilliwack Community Services, Liz Harris, Executive Director, Fraser Valley Healthcare Foundation , Brian Cutler & Andrew Hillhouse, Harrison Festival of the Arts (VIDEO)

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: April 27, 2023 : Interview: Kate Healy Execiutive Director, Chilliwack Community Services, Liz Harris, Executive Director, Fraser Valley Healthcare Foundation , Brian Cutler & Andrew Hillhouse, Harrison Festival of the Arts

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack this week:

• More maternity ward closures at CGH.

• Video of Vancouver homeless being dropped off in Chilliwack.

• Action4Canada attempts to remove the School Board Chair. AND

• Chiefs are in the Coastal Conference Final! PLUS!…

Charity Spotlight: Host Sue Knot with Christy Moschopedis, Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven

News Director: Don Lehn

Sports Anchor: Josh Draheim

Weather: Cari Moore

