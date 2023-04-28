chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: April 27, 2023 : Interview: Kate Healy Execiutive Director, Chilliwack Community Services, Liz Harris, Executive Director, Fraser Valley Healthcare Foundation , Brian Cutler & Andrew Hillhouse, Harrison Festival of the Arts (VIDEO)

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: April 27, 2023 : Interview: Kate Healy Execiutive Director, Chilliwack Community Services, Liz Harris, Executive Director, Fraser Valley Healthcare Foundation , Brian Cutler & Andrew Hillhouse, Harrison Festival of the Arts
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack this week:
• More maternity ward closures at CGH.
• Video of Vancouver homeless being dropped off in Chilliwack.
• Action4Canada attempts to remove the School Board Chair. AND
• Chiefs are in the Coastal Conference Final! PLUS!…
Charity Spotlight: Host Sue Knot with Christy Moschopedis, Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven
Interview: Kate Healy Execiutive Director, Chilliwack Community Services
Interview: Liz Harris, Executive Director, Fraser Valley Healthcare Foundation
Interview: Brian Cutler & Andrew Hillhouse, Harrison Festival of the Arts
News Director: Don Lehn
Sports Anchor: Josh Draheim
Weather: Cari Moore
