Chilliwack BIA and Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival – Chilliwack Central Park Block Party – Saturday and Sunday April 29 and 30

Chilliwack – Downtown Chilliwack and Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival present the Chilliwack Central Park Block Party, Saturday and Sunday April 29 and 30.

In collaboration with DWTN Chillwacik. They’re taking over Central Community Park and Victoria Avenue from College to Young with food trucks, live music coordinated by Chilliwack’s own Trevor McDonald, local marketplace and local brews.

April 29th, 11am -8pm

April 30th, 11am -7pm

Stay tuned for the entertainment schedule and look forward to your favourite Food Trucks including

Acai Dude

Betty’s Greek Honey Ballz ( Betty’s Corner Ltd.)

Big Red’s Poutine

Corndogs

Cravings Kettle Corn

G’s Donairs

Groovin’ Grill

GuerillaQ

Juicy Green Express

KYU Grill

Little Devils Wood Fire Pizza

Melttown Grilled Cheese

Mo Bacon

Mr. Pretzels

Munchu Picchu

Rolled West Coast

SaltSpring Noodle Bar

ShawarmaTime truck

SLAVIC ROLLS

Street Dogs

Texas Smoke BBQ

The Sweet Spot (by Sweet Avenue)

Tin Lizzy Mini Donuts

TORNADO POTATO