Chilliwack BIA and Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival – Chilliwack Central Park Block Party – Saturday and Sunday April 29 and 30

Chilliwack – Downtown Chilliwack and Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival present the Chilliwack Central Park Block Party, Saturday and Sunday April 29 and 30.
In collaboration with DWTN Chillwacik. They’re taking over Central Community Park and Victoria Avenue from College to Young with food trucks, live music coordinated by Chilliwack’s own Trevor McDonald, local marketplace and local brews.
April 29th, 11am -8pm
April 30th, 11am -7pm
Stay tuned for the entertainment schedule and look forward to your favourite Food Trucks including
Acai Dude
Betty’s Greek Honey Ballz ( Betty’s Corner Ltd.)
Big Red’s Poutine
Corndogs
Cravings Kettle Corn
G’s Donairs
Groovin’ Grill
GuerillaQ
Juicy Green Express
KYU Grill
Little Devils Wood Fire Pizza
Melttown Grilled Cheese
Mo Bacon
Mr. Pretzels
Munchu Picchu
Rolled West Coast
SaltSpring Noodle Bar
ShawarmaTime truck
SLAVIC ROLLS
Street Dogs
Texas Smoke BBQ
The Sweet Spot (by Sweet Avenue)
Tin Lizzy Mini Donuts
TORNADO POTATO