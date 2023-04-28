BC Nurses Ratify New Provincial Collective Agreement

Vancouver (BCNU) – BC Nurses Union have ratified a new Provincial Collective Agreement.

This deal includes significant increases to compensation, shift flexibility and new language promoting cultural equity and inclusion



Members of the Nurses’ Bargaining Association (NBA) have ratified a new three-year collective agreement with BC’s health employers, effective April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2025. In addition to the terms of the contract, nurses will now see the benefits of hundreds of millions of dollars in funding agreements reached between the NBA and the provincial government.

In total, 40,526 BCNU members cast a ballot; 61% of NBA members voted in favour of the tentative agreement reached on March 31, 2023. The contract applies to nurses working in acute care, community, public health, long-term care, and other settings within the province’s health-care system.

The agreement includes the following general wage increases for all employees:

Year 1: $0.25 / hr plus 3.24 per cent, retroactive to April 1, 2022

Year 2: 6.75%, retroactive to April 1, 2023

Year 3: 2% increase, plus a potential cost-of-living adjustment (to a maximum of 3%)

In addition to the general wage increase, the collective agreement includes a significant wage schedule redesign that provides meaningful wage gains including new increment steps at years 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 . There are also significant increases to shift premiums, on-call rates, responsibility pay and isolation travel allowance.