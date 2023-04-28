Skip to content

abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: April 27, 2023 – Interview: Chad Charest, UFV School of Business (VIDEO)

Headline News most affecting Abbotsford this week:

• Fees for Abbotsford school Students and Parents – will rise

• The McKee Neighbourhood plan gets a second look

• Abbotsford expected to see film funding grants funnel into the local economy! AND

• It’s the Canucks and Calgary – AHL Playoff Style! PLUS!…

Interview: Chad Charest, UFV School of Business

News Director: Don Lehn

Sports Anchor: Josh Draheim

Weather: Cari Moore

abbyTV: TV for Abbotsford!™

