abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: April 27, 2023 – Interview: Chad Charest, UFV School of Business (VIDEO)

abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: April 27, 2023 – Interview: Chad Charest, UFV School of Business.
Headline News most affecting Abbotsford this week:
• Fees for Abbotsford school Students and Parents – will rise
• The McKee Neighbourhood plan gets a second look
• Abbotsford expected to see film funding grants funnel into the local economy! AND
• It’s the Canucks and Calgary – AHL Playoff Style! PLUS!…
Interview: Chad Charest, UFV School of Business
