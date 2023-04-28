Skip to content

38 Year Old Suspect Arrested in Abbotsford Uber Driver Assault

Abbotsford – Early Monday April 17, AbbyPD responded to the 2300 block of McCallum Road for an assault on an Uber driver. Prior to police arrival, the suspect fled the scene on foot.
Patrol officers conducted extensive patrols in the area, but the suspect was not located. The victim was injured and extremely shaken.

Over the past week, AbbyPD officers have been advancing this investigation, working with Uber and law enforcement partners to identify and arrest the suspect.

On Thursday evening April 27, AbbyPD located and arrested 38-year-old William Tickle of Abbotsford without incident. The BC Prosecution Service has approved charges of Assault Causing Bodily Harm & Uttering Threats. Mr.Tickle remains in police custody, awaiting a court appearance.

Black Press reports that Tickle has an extensive criminal record dating back to 2004.

