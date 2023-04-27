UPDATE – Standoff at Downtown Chilliwack CIBC Bank – 64 Year Old Man Arrested

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP were asking people to stay clear of the CIBC on the 9200 block of Young Road in the Salish Plaza.

This happened during the Thursday lunch hour.

There were reports of an armed situation within the bank and possible hostage situation.

RCMP asked for social media silence.

Just before 2PM RCMP posted to Twitter: One man is in custody following the active police incident in the 9200 block of Young Road which has now been safely resolved. Chilliwack RCMP thank the media and the public for their cooperation.

The official release:

At approximately 12:15pm on Thursday, April 27, 2003, Chilliwack RCMP received a report of a man armed with a weapon attempting to rob a financial institution in the 9200 block of Young Road, Chilliwack.

All available police resources including front line members, the Integrated Emergency Response Team, RCMP Air Services and Police Dog Services proceeded to the area. Police worked diligently to contain the situation and resolve the situation peacefully.

At approximately 1:35pm, a 64-year-old man was taken into police custody without incident. No one was physically injured during this event. Chilliwack RCMP Victim Services have been engaged to support those affected.

Chilliwack RCMP would like to thank the public and the media for their cooperation and patience during this incident.

Anyone with any information regarding this robbery is asked to contact Constable Paul Gill of the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-702-4202 or 604-792-4611.