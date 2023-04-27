Pattullo Bridge Northbound Lanes CLOSED April 28 to May 1

Surrey/New Westminster – Starting on Friday, April 28, to the morning of Monday, May 1, Fraser Crossing Partners (Pattullo Bridge) will require road closures in

New Westminster to replace the Royal Avenue overpass bridge deck.



Friday April 28 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

– The Royal Avenue off-ramp from the Bridge Connector northbound will be reduced to one lane



Friday April 28 7 p.m. to Monday May 1 5 a.m.

– Full weekend closure on Royal Avenue in both directions between McBride Boulevard and the Royal Avenue on-ramp

– Full closure of the Bridge Connector

– Full closure of the Pattullo Bridge northbound lanes



The following detour routes will be provided during the weekend closures:



Royal Avenue Eastbound: The Royal Avenue on-ramp to the Pattullo Bridge will remain open.

Eastbound through traffic will be detoured to Columbia Street via 6th Street.



Bridge Connector Southbound:

During the Bridge Connector closure, southbound traffic will be detoured to Columbia Street via McBride Boulevard. The on-street parking on McBride Boulevard (north or Royal Avenue) will be temporarily removed to accommodate two- way traffic. The Columbia Street on-ramp to the Pattullo Bridge will remain open.