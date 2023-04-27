Mission Soapbox Derby Association Hot Dog Fundraiser – 2023 Race June 24

Mission – Soapbox Racing will never die.

Mission Soapbox Derby Association are hosting a hot dog fundraiser for the soapbox on Saturday April 29 at Mission Save on Foods.

Race day on June 24th at Draper and Cemetery in Mission. Right by Hatzic Elementary.

From their Facebook page: Don’t have time to join the board? That’s okay. We are actively looking for volunteers to help out with hot dog sales, pre-race registration, as well as race day amongst other activities. These are how we can keep the Mission Soapbox Derby alive. We had a great turnout for the first meeting but it slowly has been petering out and we are concerned that we won’t have the volunteer numbers to safely run the race. It is imperative that if you intend to volunteer or be involved that you let us know so that we can keep track.