First Blast of Warm Spring Weather A Concern for Avalanche Risk and High Streamflow Advisory

Fraser Valley – Take the good with the bad.

As the Fraser Valley will see summer like temperatures for Friday and Saturday and temperatures reaching a potential of 28C, comes a chance of a problem.

First, any fast snow melt in the Interior could create a high streamflow issue.

The River Forecast Centre is issuing a High Streamflow Advisory for the B.C. Interior including:

Upper Fraser including plateau areas around Prince George (including Chilako River, Chuchinka River, Salmon River and surrounding areas)

Middle Fraser including plateau areas around Quesnel and Williams Lake (including Nazko River, West Road River, Baker Creek, Cottonwood River, San Jose River and surrounding areas)

South Interior including Lower Thompson, Salmon River and Okanagan (including Cache Creek and surrounding areas)

Weather Synopsis:



A strong upper ridge is forecast to build across B.C. on Thursday and into the weekend. Temperatures are expected to rise to well above normal (+10°C above normal), with temperatures by Saturday reaching up to 23°C in northern areas (Prince George) and 27°C in the Okanagan (Kelowna). Temperatures are forecast to remain high on Sunday, and ease slightly into next week. A low-pressure trough may bring precipitation to the region next week.

That will flow south to the Fraser , Coquihalla, Chilliwack and Vedder Rivers.

Second, an avalanche risk.

Avalanche Canada issued a Special Public Avalanche Warning (SPAW) for recreational backcountry users across the mountainous regions of western Canada, including areas east and north of Chilliwack. The heat will distabalize the snowpack and this warning is up until May 1 when temperatures are expected to drop by 5 to 10 degrees.