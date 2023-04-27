Chilliwack Garden Club Plant Sale – Saturday May 6

Chilliwck – The annual Chilliwack Garden Club Plant Sale is Saturday May 6 at Cooke’s Presbyterian Church, 45825 Wellington Avenue.
Check out the great assortment of perennials, annual and vegetable seedlings.
Cash only please.
Chilliwck – The annual Chilliwack Garden Club Plant Sale is Saturday May 6 at Cooke’s Presbyterian Church, 45825 Wellington Avenue.
Check out the great assortment of perennials, annual and vegetable seedlings.
Cash only please.
Chilliwck – The annual Chilliwack Garden Club Plant Sale is Saturday May 6 at Cooke’s Presbyterian Church, 45825 Wellington Avenue. Check out the great assortment
Fraser Valley – FVN AM News Thursday April 27, 2023. Abbotsford’s New School Superintendent.
Abbotsford – Following a comprehensive search process, the Abbotsford Board of Education is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Nosek to the position of
Surrey –SurreyCares Community Foundation announce the appointment of our new Executive Director, Susan Richards de Wit, beginning May 1st. As a resident of Surrey for