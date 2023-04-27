Skip to content

Chilliwack Garden Club Plant Sale – Saturday May 6

Chilliwck – The annual Chilliwack Garden Club Plant Sale is Saturday May 6 at Cooke’s Presbyterian Church, 45825 Wellington Avenue.

Check out the great assortment of perennials, annual and vegetable seedlings.

Cash only please.

Facebook information is here.

