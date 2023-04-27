BCHL Coastal Conference Preview – Chiefs and Bulldogs

Chilliwack/Alberni Valley/Burnaby (BCHL) The BCHL posted their preview of the conference championships starting this weekend. The Cpoastal Conference Final pits the Chilliwack Cheifs vs Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

BCHL/Chilliwack Chiefs

Three of the four games between the teams during the regular season were decided by one goal, including an overtime game, so this matchup is as close as it gets on paper.

The Bulldogs lost starting goaltender Hobie Hedquist to injury midway through their second-round series against the Surrey Eagles, but backup Campbell Arnold filled in admirably, getting the win in three of his four appearances to close out the series, including a 22-save performance in a Game 7 win to advance. On offence, Dakota MacIntosh and Brandon Buhr have led the way, averaging well over a point per game with 15 in 11 contests. Coming off a grueling seven-game series, you may think the Bulldogs will be at a disadvantage, but the Chiefs also just played a six-game set so it shouldn’t be much of a factor.

Chilliwack got out to a 3-0 series lead in Round 2 against the Nanaimo Clippers before eventually sealing the series in six, knocking off the top seed in the conference. After goaltender Austin McNicholas played the entirety of the team’s first round series against the Coquitlam Express, the Chiefs turned to Lucas Szyszka in Round 2 and the decision paid off. The 19-year-old posted a .925 save percentage and a 2.09 goals-against average in the series against the Clippers. Chilliwack has seen several forwards step up in the postseason, like team playoff scoring leader AJ Lacroix, but they have also received a big boost from the back end. Abram Wiebe, the BCHL’s Campbell Blair Trophy winner, continues to put up numbers, but blueliner Brian Morse has also stepped up in a big way and is tied for the playoff lead in points by defencemen with nine.

Head-to-Head:

The two teams split the season series 2-2 with one Chiefs win coming in overtime.

Top Playoff Performers:

Alberni Valley – F Dakota MacIntosh (15 points), F Brandon Buhr (15 points), F Nicholas Beneteau (11 points), G Campbell Arnold (.935 SV%)

Chilliwack – F AJ Lacroix (15 points), F Dylan Kinch (10 points), D Brian Morse (9 points), G Lucas Szyszka (.925 SV%)