Skip to content

2023 Walk For Down Syndrome Awareness, Saturday April 29 at Mill Lake in Abbotsford

Home
Uncategorized
2023 Walk For Down Syndrome Awareness, Saturday April 29 at Mill Lake in Abbotsford

Abbotsford – The 2023 Walk For Down Syndrome Awareness, Saturday April 29 at Mill Lake in Abbotsford.

Fraser Valley Down Syndrome Society – FVDSS Walk For Down Syndrome Awareness is an annual family event that brings together families and friends to raise awareness of people with Down syndrome to the community and to spread the message that individuals with Down syndrome possess a wide range of abilities and are valuable, contributing members in our community.  

The Fraser Valley Down Syndrome Society is a parent-run local Down syndrome support group based in Abbotsford serving the communities from Langley to Hope. 

Join the online fundraising campaign as they unite for a common cause and raise funds to assist the FVDSS in fulfilling its goals of providing resources and programs to help support the development of people with Down syndrome in the Fraser Valley. Whether you have a family member with Down syndrome, know someone who does, or just want to show your support, take the first step and donate or register today.

Website Registration information is here.

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts