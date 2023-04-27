Abbotsford – The 2023 Walk For Down Syndrome Awareness, Saturday April 29 at Mill Lake in Abbotsford.

Fraser Valley Down Syndrome Society – FVDSS Walk For Down Syndrome Awareness is an annual family event that brings together families and friends to raise awareness of people with Down syndrome to the community and to spread the message that individuals with Down syndrome possess a wide range of abilities and are valuable, contributing members in our community.

The Fraser Valley Down Syndrome Society is a parent-run local Down syndrome support group based in Abbotsford serving the communities from Langley to Hope.

Join the online fundraising campaign as they unite for a common cause and raise funds to assist the FVDSS in fulfilling its goals of providing resources and programs to help support the development of people with Down syndrome in the Fraser Valley. Whether you have a family member with Down syndrome, know someone who does, or just want to show your support, take the first step and donate or register today.

Website Registration information is here.