UPDATE – Highway 1 Tuesday Accident – One Dead

Hunter Creek/Hope – 11AM WEDNESDAY UPDATE – From BC Highway Patrol:

On April 25, 2023 just after 4PM officers of BC Highway Patrol South Coast Chilliwack responded to a report of collision involving three commercial vehicles on Highway # 1 Eastbound near Hunter Creek. Members of the Integrated Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Services (ICARS), BCEHS, Hope Fire Department, Hope Search and Rescue, and the BC Coroner’s Service were also in attendance.

The driver of one of the involved commercial vehicles was pronounced deceased at the scene. No further details on the deceased are being released at this time pending identity and next of kin notification.

While still in the early stages, initial investigation points to the commercial vehicle driven by the deceased rear-ending one of the other commercial vehicles that had been stopped in construction traffic at a high rate of speed. The other drivers involved are cooperating with investigators and there are no other significant injuries. No charges are expected at this time.

Highway # 1 Eastbound from Laidlaw Rd to the Hunter Creek Rd was closed for investigation overnight, however a detour was later made available at the Hunter Creek exit. All lanes of Highway # 1 have since reopened.

If you witnessed the collision or have any dash-cam video of the collision, please contact lead investigator Cst. Randhawa of BC Highway Patrol Chilliwack at 604-702-4039 and refer to file number 2023-15693.

4 AM Wednesday – DriveBC reporting that the debris is clear and Highway 1 is Open. Black Press is reporting one person died in the accident involving a semi-truck.

ORIGINAL STORY – From DriveBC – #BCHwy1 vehicle incident west of #HopeBC near Hunter Creek Road. The vehicle incident east of Hunter Creek Rd has the highway closed to eastbound traffic. Emergency vehicles are on scene. Contractor is en route.

DriveBC/2023 DriveBC Hunter Creek Accident Apr 25