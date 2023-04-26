SurreyCares Announces Appointment of New Executive Director, Susan Richards de Wit

Surrey –SurreyCares Community Foundation announce the appointment of our new Executive Director, Susan Richards de Wit, beginning May 1st.



As a resident of Surrey for the past 23 years, many will be familiar with Susan as a committed volunteer, and dedicated humanitarian. She has spent the last 19 years working on addressing homelessness for youth in Surrey with Pathfinder Youth Society.



A passionate collaborator, communicator, and relationship builder, Susan is enthusiastic about partnering with stakeholders to build networks and provide support for Surrey’s non-profit community. She brings over 20 years of philanthropy experience delivering solutions to address some of society’s biggest challenges.



“The board is incredibly excited to welcome Susan to SurreyCares. She brings a diverse wealth of experience and has demonstrated a passionate commitment to the City of Surrey” says John Lawson, SurreyCares Community Foundation Board Chair. “We look forward to Susan joining the SurreyCares team as we continue our work to deliver on our vision of a giving, connected community.”