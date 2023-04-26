Provincial Funding to Support Tourism Projects in Mission and Abbotsford

Fraser Valley -– Valley MLAs Pam Alexis and Bob D’Eith are announcing provincial funding to support projects for building and upkeep of tourism infrastructure across B.C., including in Mission and Abbotsford.

“Including Indigenous languages in signs is an important part of honouring the land we’re on, and educating visitors to our areas about the traditional and rightful inhabitants of the places we live and play,” said Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission. “I’m glad our government could help with this great project at Stave West as well as for interpretative signs at Sumas Mountain Regional Park.”

In Mission, Kwantlen Lands, Resources & Stewardship Ltd. is receiving a $70,000 grant for the Stave West Forest and Recreation Area Interpretive Signs project.

In Abbotsford, Tourism Abbotsford will be receiving $15,000 for the Sumas Mountain Regional Park wayfinding and interpretive signage project.

The investment is a $30 million investment on top of the already $15 million allocated to tourism infrastructure projects for 2023, to continue our government’s support for a strong, diverse tourism industry throughout B.C.

“Preserving Indigenous languages is a key part of reconciliation, and I’m glad that soon more people will be able to learn a little bit about the traditional language of this territory while visiting Stave West Forest and Recreation Centre in Mission. This funding for tourism infrastructure is supporting more accessible, inclusive and sustainable projects across the province,” said Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission

This funding will help support a more sustainable year-round tourism economy for B.C. that attracts people from all over the globe. The over 90 projects funded provincially are shovel-ready and will be able to hit the ground running thanks to this funding.

FYI: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023TACS0020-000583