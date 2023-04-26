Lockdown at Mission Institution – Exceptional Search

Mission (Correctional Service Canada) – On April 24, 2023, a lockdown was put in place in the medium-security unit at Mission Institution, to enable staff members to conduct an exceptional search.

The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff and inmates. Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.

Visits have been suspended until the search is complete.

In the past few months there are have been concerns that drones and or pigeons are used to make contraband drop offs behind prison walls.