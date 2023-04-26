Kent Council Highlights from April 24, 2023 – $30K Raised in Walk for Aquatic Centre

Kent – From the meeting held on April 24, 2023:

Mayor’s Update

On April 22, 2023, Mayor Sylvia Pranger successfully completed her 26 km walk from Agassiz to Chilliwack for the Walk the Talk for Lets’emot fundraiser. As April 22nd is also Earth Day, Mayor Pranger noted that part of her motivation for the event came from her desire to see an increase in walkable infrastructure in the District, such as trails, sidewalks and let downs.

Mayor Pranger thanked the RCMP, the Agassiz Fire Department, the Pilot Vehicle crew, volunteers, participants, Cheam First Nation, the City of Chilliwack, and the businesses that gave permission for their locations to be used as a pit stops. She also thanked everyone who came out to Municipal Hall at 8:00 am to send off the walk participants and those who came to greet and cheer them along the route to Chilliwack, all the way to the finish line at the Landing Leisure Centre.

While there are too many people to thank by name, Mayor Pranger mentioned a participant named Tommy, who walked 7 kilometres prior to the event start in Agassiz, and almost made it all the way to Chilliwack. Tommy is 84 years old and was still able to achieve this impressive feat, all while maintaining a cheerful attitude. Way to go Tommy!

Looking back, Mayor Pranger also noted that the last time she did a walk like this was almost 20 years ago to raise money for renovations at the Chilliwack General Hospital Emergency Department. She said it felt just as good this time as it did then to help raise funds for an important cause.

Thanks to everyone’s efforts and contributions, an estimated $30,000 was raised for the Lets’emot Regional Aquatic Centre. Mayor Pranger expressed her gratitude for the beautiful weather, the community spirit, and the support of neighbouring communities. Mayor Pranger concluded her report with, “Be kind, be safe and shop local”.

The final total raised resulting from the event will be published on our website and social media channels as soon as it becomes available.

Donations for the pool are still being accepted! Please visit www.kentbc.ca/fill_the_pool for more information.

Ferny Coombe Pool Diving Board

In the most recent staff report from the Recreation Department, it was noted that the diving board at the Ferny Coombe Pool is badly damaged. Based on the options provided by staff and considering the status of the Lets’emot Regional Aquatic Centre, Council determined that the risks and costs were too great to repair or replace the diving board.

As it stands, the Ferny Coombe Pool is well beyond its life expectancy and is already costing the District a substantial amount just to keep it operational while the new facility is being planned/built. We apologize for this temporary inconvenience and hope that this serves as further motivation to reach our fundraising goal of $21 million dollars.

To learn more about the Lets’emot Regional Aquatic Centre and the proposed facility design, please visit:

https://www.kentbc.ca/en/explore-and-play/about_the_project.aspx

Return of Senior Lunches

Councillor Spaeti reported that the Agassiz-Harrison Community Services Society (AHCSS) has re-started their Senior Lunch Program, occurring on the first Tuesday of every month. 50 people attended the first lunch and the second is scheduled for May 2, 2023, at the Royal Canadian Legion (1846 Agassiz-Rosedale Hwy), from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm.

To see what programs and services AHCSS provides for local seniors, please visit their new website at https://agassiz-harrisoncs.ca/programs/seniors/.