British Columbia Football Conference 2023 Schedule – Huskers Start Season July 29 at Home

Fraser Valley – The British Columbia Football Conference 2023 schedule has been released. The Valley Huskers kick off the season hosting the Langley Rams on July 29 – 7PM at Exhibition Stadium.
Valley Huskers website is here.
- The 7 BCFC teams will again play a 10 game regular season schedule with 2 bye weeks per team.
- Hillside Stadium, home of the Kamloops Broncos, is under-going renovations and will be unavailable to the Broncos for the first half of the season. This results in the Broncos starting the season on the road for 5 games before finishing up with 5 consecutive home games.
- The season kicks off July 29 @ 3PM with an all-island rivalry game in Nanaimo between the host VI Raiders and 2022 Cullen Cup finalist Westshore Rebels.
- Opening day finishes up with a pair of 7PM games. The Langley Rams make the short trip up the Trans Canada Highway to tackle the Valley Huskers in the second annual “Cascade Cup” between the Fraser Valley rivals. Also at 7, the second year Prince George Kodiaks host the defending national champion Okanagan Sun.
- The BCFC play-offs take place the OCT 21/22 weekend when the top 4 teams advance to the post-season.
- The CULLEN CUP BCFC championship game will take place at the home of the highest remaining seed October 28.
- This season the BCFC champions will host the Canadian Bowl Nov 11 against either the Prairie Football Conference or Ontario Football Conference champions who will battle two weeks earlier in a national semi-final.