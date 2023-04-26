AbbyPD Investigates Indecent Act at Elwood Park (COMPOSITE SKETCH)

Abbotsford – On March 30th, 2023, Abbotsford Police Patrol Officers responded to Elwood Park, located within the 31400 block of Maclure Road, for a reported indecent act.

The female caller advised that she observed a man in the park exposing himself upon seeing her.

The man is described as a tanned-skinned male, 40-50 years of age, 5’8”, with grey hair.Upon police arrival, the man had left the park.

Since this incident, the victim observed the same man in the park at noon on April 14th.

On this occasion, the man appeared to follow the female before departing the area on foot.

These two incidents are extremely concerning to the AbbyPD.

The Abbotsford Police Department General Investigative Section is leading this investigation.

Investigators are releasing a composite sketch of the suspect and seeking public assistance in identifying the man; further investigators seek witnesses from anyone in the park on either March 30th or April 14th who may have information on the suspect and are asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

AbbyPD File 2023-13997