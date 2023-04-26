Abbotsford Challenger Baseball Fundraiser with Help from Abby Firefighters Association

Abbotsford – Join Abbotsford Fire Fighters Association & Charitable Society Tuesday May 2 at 7:00pm for some great baseball and BBQ.

Abbotsford Fire Fighters Association & Charitable Society are partnering with the @abbotsford__cardinals in their exhibition game against the @objbaseball on their trip out West.



Baseball & BBQ under the lights at DeLair Park-there’s no better way to celebrate the warmer weather.



Abbotsford Fire Fighters Association & Charitable Society will be there with a full stock of fire tee shirts for sale and all proceeds will be donated to Abbotsford Challenger Baseball.