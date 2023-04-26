Abbotsford Board of Education Appoint Sean Nosek to Superintendent

Abbotsford – Following a comprehensive search process, the Abbotsford Board of Education is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Nosek to the position of Superintendent of Schools & CEO for the Abbotsford School District.

Commenting on the appointment, Board Chair Korky Neufeld said, “We are excited to welcome Sean Nosek to our team. He brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and a deep commitment to our mission of preparing students for a lifetime of success. With this renewal of leadership, we are confident that Sean will support the Board in moving the Abbotsford School District forward with integrity, vision, and a deep sense of purpose.”

Nosek is an innovative educational leader passionate about ensuring that all students have access to high quality learning opportunities. With over 25 years of experience in education, he has a proven track record of leading successful initiatives that drive academic achievement and create opportunities for all students to thrive. Nosek has been with West Vancouver Schools since 2014, most recently serving as Deputy Superintendent, leading teams across school operations, student support services, information technology services, and digital literacy. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature and a Master of Arts degree in Education.

As the new leader of the Abbotsford School District, Nosek is excited to work collaboratively with the Board, staff, families, and community members to advance student achievement and success.

“I am honoured to have been selected as Abbotsford School District’s next Superintendent,” expressed Sean Nosek. “I look forward to working with our entire school district to build on current successes and continue to develop a culture of excellence grounded in our core values. I couldn’t be more excited to begin this new chapter in such a wonderful and vibrant community. Together, we will ensure that all students have access to an education that uplifts, and that gives them the knowledge, tools and competencies to succeed in life.”

Nosek will step into the role on July 1, 2023, following Superintendent Dr. Kevin Godden’s retirement.

The Abbotsford Board of Education extends its sincere gratitude to the staff, administrators and stakeholder groups who contributed to the recruitment process, providing unique insights and valuable input.

