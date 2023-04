Chilliwack – The schedule is set for the 2023 BCCFA (BC Community Football Association) Prospects Game also known simply as “The Game”.

Original FVN story March 20,2023 is here.

From organizer Chel Sanghera – Boseko Lokombo (BC Lions) VS Little Bro Nelson Lokombo (Saskatchewan Roughriders). We are blessed and honored to pay tribute to the football journey of these two amazing brothers. Noth brothers are football products of W J Mouat in Abbotsford and have Chilliwack roots.