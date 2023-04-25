Video of UGM Vancouver Dropping Off People in Chilliwack – Mayor Was Notified (VIDEO)

Chilliwack/Vancouver – Out of town homeless people being dropped off in Chilliwack. It is a concept that is not new but when there is documented proof, that is another story.

The video in question was sent to Mayor Ken Popove on Saturday April 22 from a community member that wishes to remain anonymous, but they did give the Mayor permission to share the video with the media.

UGM is the Union Gospel Mission in Vancouver and the video appears to show homeless people dropped off in Downtown Chilliwack. UGM is in the heart of the Downtown Eastside in Vancouver, where recently, there was a take down of the tent city that stretched along Hastings Street.

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove told FVN/chillTV that while he, like many politicians have heard similar stories, they have never had tangible proof.

Popove is concerned that Chilliwack resources are already stretched to the limit in aiding the local homeless, that there is no room for anyone else. RAN Mission did not have room as well. Popove said that UGM DID pick up these people and went back to Vancouver. He went on to say that he doesn’t want to sound heartless, but his responsibility as Mayor is to take care of our own first.

There have been many stories over the years of homeless being shipped away from major centres including the 1988 Calgary Olympics and 2010 Vancouver.

FVN and chillTV are also protecting the anonymity of the person who took the video.