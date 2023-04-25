Skip to content

CVAA Chilliwack Visual Artists Associaiton – ART33 – Showcasing Chilliwack Students – May 3 to June 3 – O’Connor Gallery

Chilliwack – ART33 is the annual showcase of the senior art students who are enrolled in School District 33’s high school art programs. The artworks showcased in this exhibition are responses to projects in a variety of courses offered at the high school level as juried by the art teachers during the 2022-23 school year.  Students are encouraged to share their personal taste and experiences through drawing, painting, printmaking, photography, graphic design, digital art, ceramics, sculpture, and animation. For some students, this is a start of career in the arts and for others this is a demonstration of their love for the arts.  

This is a very exciting year for the students and their teachers as this will be the first exhibition of their work since the 2020 ART33 show was cancelled due to the pandemic.
This show runs May 3 to June 3.
Opening Reception is May 6,  1 to 3 pm.

