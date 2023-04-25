Chilliwack-Kent MLA Paddon Says $100K Funding Will Support Tourism Near Vedder Mountain

Cultus Lake – Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon announced provincial funding to support projects for building and upkeep of tourism infrastructure across B.C., including a project on Vedder Mountain.

“There are so many great things to do and see here in Chilliwack and Kent, and we get people from all over coming to bike at Vedder Mountain,” said Paddon, “When we support tourism infrastructure, we’re helping bring joy to visitors, in addition to creating jobs across the province that stimulate local economies. It’s a win-win.”

The Fraser Valley Mountain Bike Association will receive a $100,000 grant for trail network development on Vedder Mountain.

Mark Littlejohn, executive director, Western Canada Mountain Bike Tourism Association – “British Columbia has had a profound influence on the world of mountain biking and has nurtured its transition from fringe to mainstream. This grant will help enhance trail stewardship by providing consistent and relevant information to trail users and encouraging support for these local organizations. Data collection will be the first provincewide repository for data that will assist trail organizations and land managers in allocating resources, acquiring support and controlling impacts.”

The Provincial investment is a $30 million top up of the already $15 million allocated to over tourism infrastructure projects for 2023.

This funding will help support a more sustainable year-round tourism economy for B.C. that attracts people from all over the globe. The over 90 projects funded provincially are shovel-ready and will be able to hit the ground running thanks to this funding.

