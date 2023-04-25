Skip to content

7:20 PM Tuesday – Highway 1 at Hunter Creek Closed East Bound – Open Westbound – After Accident

Hunter Creek/Hope – From DriveBC – #BCHwy1 vehicle incident west of #HopeBC near Hunter Creek Road. The vehicle incident east of Hunter Creek Rd has the highway closed to eastbound traffic. Emergency vehicles are on scene. Contractor is en route.

DriveBC/2023 DriveBC Hunter Creek Accident Apr 25

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

