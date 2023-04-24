UPDATE – FOUND and Re-Arrested – VPD Searching for 56 Year Old Steven Frederickson – Walked Away from Vancouver Halfway House – Convicted of 2013 Chilliwack Manslaughter Charge

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – APRIL 24 UPDATE – Vancouver Police have re-arrested Steven Frederickson , who was wanted Canada-wide for failing to return to his halfway house on April 19. Fredrickson is currently in custody.

April 20 ORIGINAL STORY – Vancouver Police are requesting the public’s help to locate a man who poses a public safety risk and is wanted Canada-wide.

56 year old Steven Frederickson is currently on a long term supervision order. He is considered to be violent, posing a risk to public safety.

According to the Vancouver Province/Black Press/Chilliwack Progress, Frederickson stabbed a prostitute in 1987, kidnapped a woman and her children in 1995 and acquitted of second degree murder in 2013 for the death of his roommate. He was later found guilty of manslaughter.

Frederickson is 6’1″ with a slim build. He has a long grey beard, long grey hair, and typically wears sunglasses. Frederickson is legally deaf. He was last seen wearing a navy blue Vancouver Canucks baseball cap, a black jacket, and light blue jeans.

Frederickson signed out of his halfway house on April 19, and has failed to return as mandated by his court-ordered conditions.

Anyone who sees Steven Frederickson, or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.