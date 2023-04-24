STIHL Timbersports Canadian Championships In Chilliwack – August 12 and 13 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – “next year for Xmas, get me a chainsaw…” – Bob and Doug McKenzie.

It is the biggest event of the year in logger sports and it’s coming to Chilliwack on August 12 and 13 at the Coliseum. The STIHL Timbersports Canadian Championships.

Mayor Ken Popove and Chamber Executive Director Leanna Kemp tried their hand at the chainsaw.

Reigning Canadian Champion and Bronze Medal winner at the 2022 World Championships, Marcel Dupuis defends his title against the 11 best logger sports athletes in all of Canada.

On Sunday, the Pros return to rip it up with their hot saws in the loudest and most intense competition in sports. Followed by the toughest women in the country battling it out to see who will take home the national title.

Saturday, August 12 th at 6:00 PM PST – Pro Canadian Championship

Sunday, August 13th at 1:00 PM PST – Women's Canadian Championship & Pro's Hot Saw Challenge

Click HERE to get your tickets to the live axe-tion of the Canadian Championships.

Events will be streamed live on STIHL Timbersports | Facebook

