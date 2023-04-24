Rebuilding Visitor Economy – Tourism Abbotsford Part of National Tourism Week – April 24 to 30

Abbotsford – Tourism Abbotsford unites with destinations across the country to celebrate the Tourism Industry Association of Canada’s (TIAC) National Tourism Week during April 24 to April 30.

The campaign’s theme of CANADA: Powered by Tourism celebrates the process of rebuilding Canada’s visitor economy, recognizing tourism’s economic and sociocultural significance.

“Rebuilding our tourism sector not only helps strengthen our economy, it also fosters personal growth, health and well-being, learning, and, ultimately, contributes to understanding and tolerance. Tourism Abbotsford supports the development of our local industry and invites people to visit Abbotsford to help support the long-term health of both our economy and our community,” says Craig Nichols, Executive Director of Tourism Abbotsford.

“As the Cultural and Economic Hub of the Fraser Valley, Abbotsford is home to a vibrant and diverse tourism community,” said Ross Siemens, Mayor for the City of Abbotsford. “From a flourishing food culture scene, to beautiful parks, trails and outdoor adventures, to lively sporting events and world-class events like the Abbotsford International Airshow, Berry Fest, and Agrifair, Abbotsford’s tourism industry has so much to offer residents and visitors alike. Tourism Week is a great opportunity to celebrate and enjoy the food, arts, adventures, and rich cultural experiences found right in our backyard.”

Tourism Abbotsford is a Community Destination Marketing Organization (CDMO) that serves the local tourism and hospitality industry through implementation of various marketing and destination development programs, projects, and supports to sustainably help grow collaboration and incremental revenue for the industry.