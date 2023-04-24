Girls Fly Too – April 29 and 30 at YXX

Langley/Abbotsford – After an initial delay courtesy of Transport Canada, check out Girls Fly Too on April 29-30 at the Abbotsford International Airport

This is the world’s largest diversity outreach event of its kind to inspire female future leaders from shop floor to top floor in Aviation, Aerospace, Marine & Defence. Everyone of any age, gender or citizenship is welcome to attend – it’s free. No registration is required to attend, and parking is also FREE ( and at YXX , that is a bonus).

The signature The Sky’s No Limit – Girls Fly Too! incredible annual events change lives.

Originally scheduled for October 2022, there were some conditions imposed by Transport Canada that could not be met in time, thus the delay.

Among the many attractions this event is famous for are the hundreds of free flights for female first-time fliers! The first flight experience is so incredibly amazing. It’s often the catalyst that is needed to inspire interest in Aviation, Aerospace, Marine & Defence and other STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) based fields.

The event is organized by the Achieve Anything Foundation – a federally incorporated not-for-profit organization with a mission to inspire female future leaders from shop floor to top floor in high-tech STEM fields using a hands-on approach. The Foundation also offers incredible hands-on experience events in the native environments of agency and industry partners under a program called Operation: This IS You! For more information please visit: wwww.achieveanything.ca.

http://www.girlsfly2.ca/