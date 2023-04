Chilliwack – If you are interested in learning more about hospice palliative care or becoming a Client & Patient volunteer with Chilliwack Hospice Society. The next 35-hour Basic Hospice Training course begins Saturday, May 6.

Apply now: https://www.chilliwackhospice.org/education/

For more information, contact Jennifer Dacre, Palliative & Bereavement Services Manager, at (604) 795-4660 or email jennifer@chilliwackhospice.org